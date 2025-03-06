Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Taoiseach and British PM holding first UK-Ireland Summit today

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are holding the first of a new series of UK-Ireland Summits, in Liverpool this morning.

Tanaiste Simon Harris is also attending – along with a number of senior Government Ministers from Ireland and the UK.

Afterwards, Micheál Martin will travel on to Brussels, to join EU leaders for a special meeting of the European Council, to discuss support for Ukraine.

The Taoiseach says today’s UK summit is one of the most significant bilateral engagements between the British and Irish Governments in a generation.

Speaking ahead of the inaugural meeting, Tánaiste Simon Harris said he looks forward to agreeing an ambitious programme of practical co-operation.

Also attending today are Ministers Helen McEntee, Darragh O’Brien and Jim O’Callaghan.

The Taoiseach will travel on from today’s historic UK Summit to join EU leaders for a special meeting of the European Council in Brussels, to discuss support for Ukraine and European security and defence.

