149 recruits graduate from the Garda College in Templemore

This morning 7th March 2025, 149 Gardaí were attested as sworn members of An Garda Síochána. • 113 Male/ 36 Female (76% male, 24% female)

• 19 Gardaí born outside the state – France, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, UK

• 1 probationer was a former Reserve Gardaí These 149 newly sworn Gardaí will now take on operational responsibilities and will be allocated as follows: • Dublin Region 98

• Eastern Region 28

• Southern Region 13

• NorthWestern Region 10 Strength of An Garda Síochána (10th March 2025): • 14,295 Sworn Gardaí

• 3,677Garda Staff

• 318 Garda Reserves A further 285 Garda recruits (intakes 243, 244) are currently undergoing the training programme at the Garda College. The next intake of Garda recruits (intake 252) is scheduled to enter the Garda College on Monday 10th March 2025 with over 200 Garda Trainees. These newly attested 149 members of An Garda Síochána were recruited as part of the 2022/ 2023 recruitment campaigns. The new Gardaí commenced their Garda training in July 2024 and have undertaken a blend of on-line learning, on-site learning in the Garda College, and experiential learning in training Garda stations. Speaking at today’s attestation, Commissioner Drew Harris welcoming the new Garda probationers said; “Today is a special day and a proud day for you all. It marks the first day of a new career for you, and one I hope that will be long and fulfilling.” “Thank you for choosing a career in An Garda Síochána. Thank you for the dedication and commitment you have given to your studies here in the Garda College, and while on placement in stations across the country.” Commissioner Harris highlighted; “Being a Garda is a career that offers varied and exciting work, with opportunities for career progression and development. This is what lies ahead of you from today. Of course as society changes and demands evolve we too must respond to the changing policing needs. You will help shape the future of policing in your communities. An Garda Síochána is modernising both in terms of its structure and its delivery of services. We have been improving our capabilities through investment in ICT, fleet, and crucially in our personnel.” Commissioner Harris congratulated the new Garda Probationers by saying; “Community is fundamental to all that we do in An Garda Síochána.

When times are tough communities rally around one another. They lift us up.

The same is true of An Garda Síochána as an organisation. It fosters a great sense of community. We support and guide one another at every turn.

Today as your journey begins, I want to wish you every success in what I hope will be a rewarding and fulfilling career in An Garda Síochána.”