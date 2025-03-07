Consultation getting underway on suicide reduction policy

A public consultation on a new suicide reduction policy is being launched today.

The consultation will allow members of the public, stakeholder groups and organisations to share their experience, observations and proposals on suicide reduction in this country.

The information from the consultation will be collated and analysed by the National Suicide Research Foundation and a report will be prepared for the Department of Health.

The Minister for Mental Health Mary Butler says the current suicide reduction strategy is being evaluated, with a final report due in the first half of this year.