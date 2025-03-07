Donal Sharkey says “it’s an honour” for Donegal to host LGFA National Congress

The LGFA Annual National Congress will take place at the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny this weekend.

After hosting the GAA Congress a fortnight ago, it’s another big coup for the county to host the LGFA’s version of the event.

Once again, some big names in the world of gaelic games will be in attendance such as GAA President Jarlath Burns, Minister for Sport and Postal Policy Charlie McConalogue TD, President of the Camogie Association Brian Molloy and outgoing LGFA President Michael Naughton.

As Naughton leaves his post, new LGFA President Trina Molloy will be inaugurated on Saturday.

Speaking to Highland’s Mark Gallagher this week, LGFA Central Council Delegate and Culture Officer Donal Sharkey says it’s “an honour” for Donegal to host the national congress…