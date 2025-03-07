Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big 35th Charity Draw

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Donal Sharkey says “it’s an honour” for Donegal to host LGFA National Congress

The LGFA Annual National Congress will take place at the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny this weekend.

After hosting the GAA Congress a fortnight ago, it’s another big coup for the county to host the LGFA’s version of the event.

Once again, some big names in the world of gaelic games will be in attendance such as GAA President Jarlath Burns, Minister for Sport and Postal Policy Charlie McConalogue TD, President of the Camogie Association Brian Molloy and outgoing LGFA President Michael Naughton.

As Naughton leaves his post, new LGFA President Trina Molloy will be inaugurated on Saturday.

Speaking to Highland’s Mark Gallagher this week, LGFA Central Council Delegate and Culture Officer Donal Sharkey says it’s “an honour” for Donegal to host the national congress…

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda gardai checkpoint
Top Stories, News

Major joint policing operation on County Louth border

7 March 2025
Screenshot 2025-03-07 074750
Top Stories, News

Schoolgirl killed in Castledawson named as Caitlin-Rose McMullan

7 March 2025
vacant grant
Audio, News, Top Stories

MyHome survey shows people want more action to bring vacant homes back into use

7 March 2025
suicide self harm
Top Stories, News

Consultation getting underway on suicide reduction policy

7 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

garda gardai checkpoint
Top Stories, News

Major joint policing operation on County Louth border

7 March 2025
Screenshot 2025-03-07 074750
Top Stories, News

Schoolgirl killed in Castledawson named as Caitlin-Rose McMullan

7 March 2025
vacant grant
Audio, News, Top Stories

MyHome survey shows people want more action to bring vacant homes back into use

7 March 2025
suicide self harm
Top Stories, News

Consultation getting underway on suicide reduction policy

7 March 2025
b25lY21zOjAzMjc1NDFhLTYyZDAtNGYyZC04OWNlLTVjZGI2MjBiNDQxNTphMDBjYTQxNi0yMjYyLTRlNDQtOWQ5My04YmUxNmQ5NWZhZTY=
News, Top Stories

Work to commence next week at the site of Derry’s new municipal cemetery

7 March 2025
Donald Trump
Audio, News, Top Stories

Trump designates March as ‘Irish American Heritage Month’

7 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube