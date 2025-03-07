Duffy penalty yields Derry a point against Galway

Derry City have played out a 1-1 draw with Galway United in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

Galway were ahead at the break thanks to an effort from Moses Dyer at the end of the first half.

Michael Duffy converted a penalty for The Candy Stripes on 53 minutes to make it 1-1.

Martin Holmes has the full time report for Highland Radio Sport…

In other Premier Division games, reigning champions Shelbourne were beaten 1-0 at home to high-flying Drogheda United, Shamrock Rovers defeated St. Pat’s 1-0 in the Dublin derby, Cork and Sligo drew 1-1 and Bohs had an impressive 3-0 away win over Waterford.