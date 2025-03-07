Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big 35th Charity Draw

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Duffy penalty yields Derry a point against Galway

Derry City have played out a 1-1 draw with Galway United in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

Galway were ahead at the break thanks to an effort from Moses Dyer at the end of the first half.

Michael Duffy converted a penalty for The Candy Stripes on 53 minutes to make it 1-1.

Martin Holmes has the full time report for Highland Radio Sport…

 

In other Premier Division games, reigning champions Shelbourne were beaten 1-0 at home to high-flying Drogheda United, Shamrock Rovers defeated St. Pat’s 1-0 in the Dublin derby, Cork and Sligo drew 1-1 and Bohs had an impressive 3-0 away win over Waterford.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Arrest
Top Stories, News

€50,000 worth of drugs seized in Letterkenny

7 March 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, March 7th

7 March 2025
court
Top Stories, News

Sentencing due later this year for threats on Sunday World journalists

7 March 2025
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
Top Stories, News

LUH waiting lists down despite ‘busy year’

7 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Arrest
Top Stories, News

€50,000 worth of drugs seized in Letterkenny

7 March 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, March 7th

7 March 2025
court
Top Stories, News

Sentencing due later this year for threats on Sunday World journalists

7 March 2025
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
Top Stories, News

LUH waiting lists down despite ‘busy year’

7 March 2025
court (1)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Life sentences handed down in Sliabh Liag murder case

7 March 2025
business woman women
Top Stories, Audio, News

MEP Carberry welcomes EU Women’s Rights Roadmap

7 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube