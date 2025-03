Finn Harps Assistant Manager Eamon Curry was happy with the response the side showed in the second half against UCD in the SSE Airtricity League in Dublin tonight.

Having gone in 1-0 down at the break and second-best in the first half, Harps fought back and equalised through Gavin Hodgins.

The Ballybofey side almost won it late on through Patrick Ferry but had to settle for a point, which is their first of the season.

After the game, Curry spoke to Highland’s Chris Ashmore…