Early starters on the Defective Block Redress Scheme must not be penalised – Hone

The chair of the Mica Action Group has called for measures to be put in place to address a number of serious emerging issues with the Defective Block Redress Scheme.

Lisa Hone told a meeting of Donegal County Council’s Defective Blocks Committee that a number of people who were early starters now face being denied final payments because they missed deadlines which are extremely tight.

That, she says, is despite the fact that the then Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien pledged that early starters would not be penalised.

Ms Hone says these are the people who broke barriers and encountered all the initial problems and delays…….

