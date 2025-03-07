Finn Harps earn first point of the season in Dublin

Finn Harps have drawn 1-1 with UCD in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at the Belfield Bowl this evening.

The students were 1-0 up at half time thanks to an Adam Brennan strike 5 minutes before the interval.

Gavin Hodgins equalised for Darren Murphy’s side on 53 minutes and that is how it remained.

The result means Harps have picked up their first point of the season.

Chris Ashmore was in the capital for Highland Radio Sport and reported live at full time…

In other First Division games, leaders Dundalk conceded two late goals against Treaty United to finish level at 2-2, Cobh had a 5-0 home win over Longford, Bray defeated Kerry 1-0 in Tralee and Athlone had a 1-0 away win over Wexford.