GAA: Six new rule amendments to be voted on next week

The GAA’s Central Council will meet on Monday to vote on six proposed amendments to the new football rules.

Jim Gavin’s Football Review Committee are mainly seeking changes to the 3v3 rule before round six of the National Football League next week.

Under the amendment, teams would need to keep four players in their own half, which would mean an outfielder having to drop back if the goalkeeper opts to advance into the opposition half.

Teams who lose players to a red or black card would also need to keep three up in their opponent’s half of the pitch, if the changes are approved.

court (1)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Life sentences handed down in Sliabh Liag murder case

7 March 2025
business woman women
Top Stories, Audio, News

MEP Carberry welcomes EU Women’s Rights Roadmap

7 March 2025
Michael McBride
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to make Glasha Bridge accessible to local farmers

7 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 March 2025
Advertisement

