Housing Minister James Browne being urged to come to Donegal

The Chair of Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Block Committee has confirmed that Housing Minister James Brown is being urged to visit Donegal and meet with the committee.

Cllr Martin McDermott says he and other committee members are anxious to brief the minister on the scheme’s progress so far, the urgent need for improvements, and the specific challenges facing Donegal.

Cllr McDermott also says the council should refuse to implement any rent reviews or increases for tenents in Defectoive Block affected social homes until a remediation scheme is implemented.

He says this is one of the issues he will be pressing with the minister………

