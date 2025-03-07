Life sentences handed down in Sliabh Liag murder case

A man and woman have been handed life sentences for the murder of a man in Donegal, who was thrown off the top of Sliabh Liag after being beaten with a rock.

Alan Vial, of Drumanoo, Killybegs; and Nikita Burns of Carrick, Co Donegal, denied murdering Robert Wilkin in June 2023, with both blaming the other for killing him.

However, after over eight-and-a-half hours of deliberations, the jury convicted the former couple yesterday on the basis of joint enterprise.

Outside court after they were sentenced, Mr Wilkin’s sister Irene McAleer, said she’d never get over what they did to her brother: