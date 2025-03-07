Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big 35th Charity Draw

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Life sentences handed down in Sliabh Liag murder case

A man and woman have been handed life sentences for the murder of a man in Donegal, who was thrown off the top of Sliabh Liag after being beaten with a rock.

Alan Vial, of Drumanoo, Killybegs; and Nikita Burns of Carrick, Co Donegal, denied murdering Robert Wilkin in June 2023, with both blaming the other for killing him.

However, after over eight-and-a-half hours of deliberations, the jury convicted the former couple yesterday on the basis of joint enterprise.

Outside court after they were sentenced, Mr Wilkin’s sister Irene McAleer, said she’d never get over what they did to her brother:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

court (1)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Life sentences handed down in Sliabh Liag murder case

7 March 2025
business woman women
Top Stories, Audio, News

MEP Carberry welcomes EU Women’s Rights Roadmap

7 March 2025
Michael McBride
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to make Glasha Bridge accessible to local farmers

7 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

court (1)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Life sentences handed down in Sliabh Liag murder case

7 March 2025
business woman women
Top Stories, Audio, News

MEP Carberry welcomes EU Women’s Rights Roadmap

7 March 2025
Michael McBride
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to make Glasha Bridge accessible to local farmers

7 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 March 2025
templemore
Top Stories, News

149 recruits graduate from the Garda College in Templemore

7 March 2025
eileenflynn
Audio, News, Top Stories

Targeted cost of living supports must be included in next budget – Flynn

7 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube