Mark English qualifies for European indoor semi final

Finn Valley’s Mark English has qualified for the semi-finals of the European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, The Netherlands.

English moved from 4th to 2nd on the home straight as he navigated through some argy-bargy in the field to seal automatic qualification.

The time for the double European Indoor medallist was 1:46.42 and he will be back on track for the semi after 7pm on Saturday evening.

Highland’s Mark Gallagher spoke to our athletics correspondent Patsy McGonigle about this morning’s race…