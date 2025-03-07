Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Mark English qualifies for European indoor semi final

Finn Valley’s Mark English has qualified for the semi-finals of the European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, The Netherlands.

English moved from 4th to 2nd on the home straight as he navigated through some argy-bargy in the field to seal automatic qualification.

The time for the double European Indoor medallist was 1:46.42 and he will be back on track for the semi after 7pm on Saturday evening.

Highland’s Mark Gallagher spoke to our athletics correspondent Patsy McGonigle about this morning’s race…

Michael McBride
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to make Glasha Bridge accessible to local farmers

7 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday's Nine Til Noon Show

7 March 2025
templemore
Top Stories, News

149 recruits graduate from the Garda College in Templemore

7 March 2025
eileenflynn
Audio, News, Top Stories

Targeted cost of living supports must be included in next budget – Flynn

7 March 2025
