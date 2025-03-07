Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Schoolgirl killed in Castledawson named as Caitlin-Rose McMullan

The 11 year old girl who died after being hit by car in Castledawson, County Derry on Wednesday afternoon has been named by her school as Caitlin-Rose McMullan.

She was a pupil at St Pius X College in Magherafelt.

The collision happened just after she got off a school bus on the Hillhead Road.

