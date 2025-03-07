“Talking Soccer” with Declan Boyle – League Of Ireland Preview

After turbulent starts to the SSE Airtricity League campaigns for both Finn Harps and Derry City, both sides are back in action tonight and will be looking to kick-start their seasons.

In the First Division, Harps are looking to pick up their first points of the season with an away trip to play UCD.

In the Premier Division, Derry will hope to bounce back from two defeats in 4 days against Waterford and St Pat’s as Galway United make the trip to the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly spoke to former Harps captain Declan Boyle to talk all things soccer…