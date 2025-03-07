Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
“Talking Soccer” with Declan Boyle – League Of Ireland Preview

Former Finn Harps captain Declan Boyle

After turbulent starts to the SSE Airtricity League campaigns for both Finn Harps and Derry City, both sides are back in action tonight and will be looking to kick-start their seasons.

In the First Division, Harps are looking to pick up their first points of the season with an away trip to play UCD.

In the Premier Division, Derry will hope to bounce back from two defeats in 4 days against Waterford and St Pat’s as Galway United make the trip to the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly spoke to former Harps captain Declan Boyle to talk all things soccer…

 

garda gardai checkpoint
Major joint policing operation on County Louth border

7 March 2025
Screenshot 2025-03-07 074750
Schoolgirl killed in Castledawson named as Caitlin-Rose McMullan

7 March 2025
vacant grant
MyHome survey shows people want more action to bring vacant homes back into use

7 March 2025
suicide self harm
Consultation getting underway on suicide reduction policy

7 March 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

