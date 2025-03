Donegal based Senator Eileen Flynn says there must be a provision in October’s budget for some form of cost of living payment for those who need it.

In then Dail this week, Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe said there would not be a universal payment similar to the ones included in the last few budgets.

On this morning’s Nine til Noon Show, Senator Flynn told Greg Hughes she accepts the universal payment model may be unsustainable, but stressed a targeted replacement must be devised……………………