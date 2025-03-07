Tiernan Lynch: “There’s work to be done in the final third”

A second-half Michael Duffy penalty earned Derry City a 1-1 draw against Galway United at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

The Candy Stripes have had a turbulent start to the season – they’ve won just once in five SSE Airtricity League Premier Division matches and have scored just once from open play.

After tonight’s game, Derry boss Tiernan Lynch spoke to the assembled media and said “there’s work to be done in the final third”…

Derry player Adam O’Reilly gave his thoughts to Martin Holmes at full time…

Ben Doherty was left frustrated at the amount of missed chances…