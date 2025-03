UCD manager William O’Connor was left “disappointed with a point” as he felt his side were the better team against Finn Harps this evening.

The Inishowen man’s team went in 1-0 up at half time but were pegged back by Harps thanks to a Gavin Hodgins effort in the second half.

O’Connor spoke to Highland’s Chris Ashmore at full time at the Belfield Bowl…