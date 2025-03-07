Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big 35th Charity Draw

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Work to commence next week at the site of Derry’s new municipal cemetery

Work is set to commence on the ground at the site secured for the development of Derry’s new municipal cemetery next week.

It is hoped that the new cemetery will facilitate up to 20 years burial capacity with the potential for further expansion on to adjoining lands.

The site, located on the outskirts of the City on the Mullenan Road, will provide 3,500 new burial plots as well as a memorial garden, administration building, public toilets, storage buildings and parking.

As well as main access to the site from Mullenan Road, the cemetery will be linked to the city via a new footway to Ballougry Road, which will facilitate a pedestrian and cycling connection to the greenway stretch know as ‘The Line’, subject to land acquisition.

Full planning permission was granted for the development of the site in September 2024, and the company behind the delivery of the £3.73m contract is E Quinn Civils Ltd, from Pomeroy Co. Tyrone.

They hope to begin ground works on site from March 10th and it’s anticipated that the first phase of the development of the overall site will take approximately a year to complete.

The overall cemetery facility will be developed on a phased basis with a view to the first interments taking place at the conclusion of the first phase of development, but the plans can accommodate burials sooner than this if required.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda gardai checkpoint
Top Stories, News

Major joint policing operation on County Louth border

7 March 2025
Screenshot 2025-03-07 074750
Top Stories, News

Schoolgirl killed in Castledawson named as Caitlin-Rose McMullan

7 March 2025
vacant grant
Audio, News, Top Stories

MyHome survey shows people want more action to bring vacant homes back into use

7 March 2025
suicide self harm
Top Stories, News

Consultation getting underway on suicide reduction policy

7 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

garda gardai checkpoint
Top Stories, News

Major joint policing operation on County Louth border

7 March 2025
Screenshot 2025-03-07 074750
Top Stories, News

Schoolgirl killed in Castledawson named as Caitlin-Rose McMullan

7 March 2025
vacant grant
Audio, News, Top Stories

MyHome survey shows people want more action to bring vacant homes back into use

7 March 2025
suicide self harm
Top Stories, News

Consultation getting underway on suicide reduction policy

7 March 2025
b25lY21zOjAzMjc1NDFhLTYyZDAtNGYyZC04OWNlLTVjZGI2MjBiNDQxNTphMDBjYTQxNi0yMjYyLTRlNDQtOWQ5My04YmUxNmQ5NWZhZTY=
News, Top Stories

Work to commence next week at the site of Derry’s new municipal cemetery

7 March 2025
Donald Trump
Audio, News, Top Stories

Trump designates March as ‘Irish American Heritage Month’

7 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube