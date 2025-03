Improved lighting and a safety barrier are required on the Adiganny area bridge to improve road safety.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle highlights the road safety risk posed by the transition from light to dark on this stretch of road, demanding immediate action.

Donegal County Council, citing funding constraints, has stated that installation of the lighting could take up to three years.

Mayor Councillor Gerry McMonagle has deemed this timeframe unacceptable: