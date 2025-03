There’s a call on the Justice Minister to act faster to deliver more community Gardaí.

Sinn Féin claims there’s no real plan by Government to recruit the number of officers needed to ensure people feel safe in their communities.

The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris says the force has grown to 14,300 members.

But Sinn Féin’s Justice Spokesperson, Matt Carthy, says more gardaí need to be trained: