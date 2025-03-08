Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Coyle the hero as Donegal win SFAI U16 National Cup

Donegal have won the SFAI U16 National Cup after overcoming Cork in a penalty shoot-out in Limerick this afternoon.

Having trailed 1-0 at the break, Dillon Doherty equalised for Darren Toland’s side early in the second period and the game went to extra time.

Neither side gained the initiative in the added period so a penalty shoot-out was required – Donegal goalkeeper Lorcan Coyle guessed right and became the hero to win the national title.

After the game, manager Toland spoke to Highland’s Ciaran Cannon on Saturday Sport…

