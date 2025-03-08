Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Fanad United set to face 9-time winners in FAI Junior Cup Quarter-Final – Arthur Lynch looks ahead to crunch tie with Fairview

Fanad United manager Arthur Lynch

Fanad United will play 9-time FAI Junior Cup winners Fairview Rangers at the quarter-final stage of the national competition this coming Sunday.

The Limerick side will make the trip to Triagh-A-Loch aiming to end Arthur Lynch’s side’s fantastic cup run.

In a tough route to the last 8, Fanad have beaten Carndonagh, Keadue Rovers, Fintown Harps, St. John’s Athletic from Roscommon, Harding from Dublin and Tramore from Waterford.

The latter two fixtures were, crucially, played at home in front of large support, which has been a pivotal ingredient in the Donegal Premier Division Champions’ run deep into the competition.

Fanad manager Arthur Lynch spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher to look ahead to the contest and says his team will “give it our best shot”…

