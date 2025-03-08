Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Government sent forecast before election that cast doubts on hitting 40,000 housing target

It’s understood the government was sent a forecast months before the election, pre-emptively casting doubts on hitting housing targets.

In August, a monthly housing data report drawn up by civil servants highlighted how delivery would hit between 30 and 33 thousand homes in 2024, according to The Irish Times.

The outgoing coalition went into the general election saying almost 40 thousand homes would be delivered.

Political Correspondent with The Irish Times, Jack Horgan-Jones says it points towards the government deliberately misleading the public:

Top Stories

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man injured after Omagh house set on fire

8 March 2025
335-new-housing-assistance-payment-hap-established-in-kerry
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government sent forecast before election that cast doubts on hitting 40,000 housing target

8 March 2025
TUFZMTMwNjA3NjQ4
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry investigating criminal damage to Ardnashee School

8 March 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Justice Minister to act faster in delivering more community Gardaí

8 March 2025
