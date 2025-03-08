Government sent forecast before election that cast doubts on hitting 40,000 housing target

It’s understood the government was sent a forecast months before the election, pre-emptively casting doubts on hitting housing targets.

In August, a monthly housing data report drawn up by civil servants highlighted how delivery would hit between 30 and 33 thousand homes in 2024, according to The Irish Times.

The outgoing coalition went into the general election saying almost 40 thousand homes would be delivered.

Political Correspondent with The Irish Times, Jack Horgan-Jones says it points towards the government deliberately misleading the public: