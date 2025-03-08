Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Man (50s) dies after being hit by bus in Galway

A man has died after being hit by a bus in a crash in County Galway.

It happened at Claregalway yesterday afternoon.

The man was walking on the N83 at Claregalway when he was knocked down by a bus at around ten past 2 yesterday afternoon.

The pedestrian in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garda forensic collision investigators have completed a technical examination of the scene and the road has fully reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this crash to come forward.

Any drivers who were on that stretch of road between 1:50pm and 2:20pm yesterday afternoon and may have camera footage is asked to contact Gardaí.

