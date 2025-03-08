Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Man injured after Omagh house set on fire

Police are appealing for information following a report of a house on fire in Omagh in the early hours of this morning.

At approximately 2.55am, police received a report of a fire at a property in the Riverview Park area.

Emergency services attended and extinguished the flames.

It is believed that an accelerant had been poured through the letter box and set alight causing significant damage to the front door.

One man was inside the property at the time and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The PSNI says the incident is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and they are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone in the area or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation, to contact them on 101.

