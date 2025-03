Institute drew 0-0 with league-leaders Bangor in today’s NIFL Championship clash at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

After Ards’ 2-0 win over Annagh, ‘Stute now sit three points outside the Promotion Group in 7th spot.

In other NIFL Championship games this afternoon, Ballinamallard and Newry drew 1-1, Dundela beat Armagh 4-2 and Newington had a 3-1 win over Ballyclare.