Police in Derry are inevestigating criminal damage to a school.

They received a report that the new Ardnashee School, located on the Northland Road in the city, had been damaged.

Multiple padlocks used to secure a gate to the site were cut by someone who has also been allowing their dogs to roam.

The school is due to open in the near future.

The PSNI say anyone caught damaging property or allowing their dogs to roam and foul on the site are at risk of getting arrested.