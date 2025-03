Ireland have been beaten 42-27 by France in this afternoon’s crucial Six Nations clash at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland trailed 8-6 at half time but a dominant second half from France saw them race into a 42-13 lead with 7 minutes to play.

A spirited last period saw the Irish score two converted tries but it wasn’t enough to prevent France coming away with a bonus-point win.

Ireland will play Italy in the final game of the tournament next weekend in Rome.