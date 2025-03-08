Successful LGFA Congress held in Letterkenny – Michael Naughton, Trina Murray & Michelle McKenna give their thoughts on the event

The Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny hosted a very successful LGFA National Congress this weekend.

After hosting the GAA Congress a fortnight ago, it was another big coup for the county to host the LGFA’s version of the event.

Once again, some big names in the world of gaelic games attended this event such as GAA President Jarlath Burns, Minister for Sport and Postal Policy Charlie McConalogue TD, President of the Camogie Association Brian Molloy, outgoing LGFA President Michael Naughton and incoming LGFA President Trina Murray of Westmeath.

Highland’s Maureen O’Donnell was at the Clanree this morning and spoke with outgoing LGFA President Michael Naughton…

New LGFA President Trina Murray…

Donegal LGFA Secretary Michelle McKenna…