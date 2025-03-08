Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Successful LGFA Congress held in Letterkenny – Michael Naughton, Trina Murray & Michelle McKenna give their thoughts on the event

Outgoing LGFA President Michael Naughton

The Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny hosted a very successful LGFA National Congress this weekend.

After hosting the GAA Congress a fortnight ago, it was another big coup for the county to host the LGFA’s version of the event.

Once again, some big names in the world of gaelic games attended this event such as GAA President Jarlath Burns, Minister for Sport and Postal Policy Charlie McConalogue TD, President of the Camogie Association Brian Molloy, outgoing LGFA President Michael Naughton and incoming LGFA President Trina Murray of Westmeath.

Highland’s Maureen O’Donnell was at the Clanree this morning and spoke with outgoing LGFA President Michael Naughton…

 

New LGFA President Trina Murray…

 

Donegal LGFA Secretary Michelle McKenna…

 

New LGFA President Trina Murray
Donegal LGFA Secretary Michelle McKenna
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man injured after Omagh house set on fire

8 March 2025
335-new-housing-assistance-payment-hap-established-in-kerry
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government sent forecast before election that cast doubts on hitting 40,000 housing target

8 March 2025
TUFZMTMwNjA3NjQ4
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry investigating criminal damage to Ardnashee School

8 March 2025
Gardai (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Justice Minister to act faster in delivering more community Gardaí

8 March 2025
