96th minute heart-break for Fanad United in FAI Junior Cup Quarter-Final

In the most dramatic of circumstances, Fanad United have been beaten 3-2 by Fairview Rangers in this afternoon’s FAI Junior Cup Quarter-Final at Triagh-A-Loch.

The home side led at half time thanks to a fine Paddy McGinley strike on 35 minutes, but second-half goals from Shane Duggan and Cian McNamara put the Limerick team in the driving seat heading into the closing stages.

Cue the drama.

In the 94th minute, Eddie O’Reilly sent the Fanad faithful into raptures as he made it 2-2 and the tie looked like it was heading for extra time.

The joy was short-lived, however, as Gbadebo Habideen made it 3-2 in the 96th minute to send the away side through to the last 4.

Chris Ashmore was live at full time for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…