Arthur Lynch says “that’s football” as Fanad exit FAI Junior Cup in dramatic circumstances

Fanad United’s FAI Junior Cup journey came to an end in cruel fashion as a 96th minute goal from Gbadebo Habideen sent Fairview Rangers through to the last 4 in Triagh-A-Loch this afternoon.

Eddie O’Reilly had equalised for Fanad in the 94th minute to make it 2-2, only for the Limerick side to snatch the win at the death.

Fanad manager Arthur Lynch told Highland’s Chris Ashmore “that’s football”…

Chris also spoke to Fairview goal-scorer and captain Shane Duggan – a former Limerick, Galway, Waterford and Cork City player in the League of Ireland.

Duggan is now 36 and back playing with Fairview Rangers where he played youth soccer.

He said today’s game “wasn’t for the feint-hearted”…