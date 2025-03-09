Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big 35th Charity Draw

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 09/03/25

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division

Keadue Rovers 0-3 Letterkenny Rovers

Kildrum Tigers 0-0 St Catherines FC

Kilmacrennan Celtic 1-1 Gweedore Celtic

Swilly Rovers 0-3 Bonagee United

 

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Cappry Rovers 0-1 Donegal Town

Glenea United vs Cranford FC

Lagan Harps 4-0 Ballybofey United

Lifford Celtic 0-4 Castlefin Celtic

Milford United 2-3 Gweedore United

 

Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Division Two

Drumkeen United 0-5 Kerrykeel 71

Drumoghill 4-2 Curragh Athletic

Raphoe Town 0-5 Whitestrand United

Convoy Arsenal 3-2 Deele Harps (Friday)

 

FAI Junior Cup Quarter Final

Fanad United 2-3 Fairview Rangers

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda-Logo
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigating after body of man discovered in Dublin’s Grand Canal

9 March 2025
driving-testc6f19982-5fde-4b78-99e9-c75e56540d84
News, Audio, Top Stories

Limit could be put on number of learner permits a driver can hold before passing test

9 March 2025
pope francis
News, Top Stories

Pope Francis showing improvement but is not “out of danger”

9 March 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Burst water main repairs to cause disruptions in North Donegal

9 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Garda-Logo
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigating after body of man discovered in Dublin’s Grand Canal

9 March 2025
driving-testc6f19982-5fde-4b78-99e9-c75e56540d84
News, Audio, Top Stories

Limit could be put on number of learner permits a driver can hold before passing test

9 March 2025
pope francis
News, Top Stories

Pope Francis showing improvement but is not “out of danger”

9 March 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Burst water main repairs to cause disruptions in North Donegal

9 March 2025
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanáiste rejects opposition claims voters were “misled” by housing delivery figures

9 March 2025
charles dooher
News, Top Stories

Girlfriend of Charles Dooher confirms he has been moved out of intensive care

9 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube