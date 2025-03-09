Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 09/03/25

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division
Keadue Rovers 0-3 Letterkenny Rovers
Kildrum Tigers 0-0 St Catherines FC
Kilmacrennan Celtic 1-1 Gweedore Celtic
Swilly Rovers 0-3 Bonagee United
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Cappry Rovers 0-1 Donegal Town
Glenea United vs Cranford FC
Lagan Harps 4-0 Ballybofey United
Lifford Celtic 0-4 Castlefin Celtic
Milford United 2-3 Gweedore United
Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Division Two
Drumkeen United 0-5 Kerrykeel 71
Drumoghill 4-2 Curragh Athletic
Raphoe Town 0-5 Whitestrand United
Convoy Arsenal 3-2 Deele Harps (Friday)
FAI Junior Cup Quarter Final
Fanad United 2-3 Fairview Rangers