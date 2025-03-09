European Indoor bronze medal for Mark English after sensational run in 800M Final

Finn Valley AC’s Mark English has won a bronze medal at the European Indoor Championships in the Netherlands after a fantastic run in the Men’s 800M Final this evening.
Patsy McGonigle went live for Highland Radio moments after the race…
Finn Valley AC’s Mark English has won a bronze medal at the European Indoor Championships in the Netherlands after a fantastic run in the Men’s 800M Final this evening.
Patsy McGonigle went live for Highland Radio moments after the race…
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland