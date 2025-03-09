Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
European Indoor bronze medal for Mark English after sensational run in 800M Final

Mark English

Finn Valley AC’s Mark English has won a bronze medal at the European Indoor Championships in the Netherlands after a fantastic run in the Men’s 800M Final this evening.

Patsy McGonigle went live for Highland Radio moments after the race…

 

Top Stories

Garda-Logo
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigating after body of man discovered in Dublin’s Grand Canal

9 March 2025
driving-testc6f19982-5fde-4b78-99e9-c75e56540d84
News, Audio, Top Stories

Limit could be put on number of learner permits a driver can hold before passing test

9 March 2025
pope francis
News, Top Stories

Pope Francis showing improvement but is not “out of danger”

9 March 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Burst water main repairs to cause disruptions in North Donegal

9 March 2025
Advertisement

