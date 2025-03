Gardaí investigating the discovery of the body of a man in the Grand Canal in Dublin yesterday are appealing for witnesses.

The man’s body was found at Coolscuddan near Newcastle.

His remains were removed to Dublin City Mortuary, and a post-mortem has since taken place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area, particularly those who were walking or cycling between the 12th Lock, Lucan and Hazelhatch Bridge between Thursday the 6th of March and yesterday to come forward.