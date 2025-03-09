Good weekend for young Donegal boxers as National 14,15 & 16 Year-Old Championships get underway

The National Championships for 14-15 and 16 year old boys and girls got underway in Dublin at the weekend.

77 quarter-final bouts were down for decision – 11 Donegal boxers were in action with 4 recording wins:

Eddie Mc Bride of Carrigart

Taylor Parke of Raphoe

Kerry Brown of Convoy

Jack Boyle of Dunfanaghy

This quartet will be joined by more Donegal boxers in next weekends’ semi-finals…

Conan Kearney of St Bridget’s

Shaun Doohan & Carys Mc Fadden of Dunfanaghy

Isla Larkin of Letterkenny

Ellis O’Donnell & Alesha Mullis Boyle of Dungloe

Daniel Kaygtski of Illies Golden Gloves

Highland’s Boxing Correspondent Peter O’Donnell joined Ciaran Cannon on Sunday Sport this afternoon to discuss the championships…