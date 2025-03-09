Limit could be put on number of learner permits a driver can hold before passing test

The Department of Transport has suggested a limit should be put on the number of learner permits a driver can hold before passing their test.

Currently, there is no limit, meaning a learner driver can have an unlimited number of permits and test attempts, before eventually passing.

The new recommendations, reported in the Irish Times, would force drivers to start the process all over again, starting with a resit of the theory test.

Brenda Bolger from Bolger School of Motoring believes it’s a move in the right direction: