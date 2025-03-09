Motorists being advised to be aware as Ending Violence Against Women & Girls Solidarity Walk takes place today

The public is advised of a walk due to take place in and around the town centre of Strabane this afternoon.

The Ending Violence Against Women & Girls Solidarity Walk is scheduled to start at 3pm and finish at approximately 4pm.

Participants will assemble and leave from Melvin Hall, onto Melvin Road, over Strabane Bridge onto Market Street, Abercorn Square, Railway Street, Bradley Way, Bridge Street, Strabane Bridge, Upper Main Street, Meetinghouse Street then over the Strabane footbridge back to Melvin Hall.

Police officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic, however, road users may wish to seek another route if not attending the event to avoid any unnecessary delays.