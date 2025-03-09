Patsy McGonigle looks ahead as Mark English set to compete in European Indoor 800M Final

Mark English will take to the track in the Men’s 800M Final at the European Indoor Championships in the Netherlands this evening.

The Finn Valley athlete qualified after finishing third in his semi-final last night – the final is at 4:27pm Irish time this evening.

Arlene Crossan, also of Finn Valley, will run in the Women’s 4x400m Final at 5:50pm.

Also in athletics this weekend, the National U20, U23 & Masters Indoor Championships are taking place in Athlone.

Plus, the All Ireland Schools Cross Country Championships are being held in Galway.

Highland’s Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonigle joined Ciaran Cannon on Sunday Sport to talk about those events…