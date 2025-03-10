Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Community training proposed to solve Letterkenny water supply issues

A practical solution has been proposed at a recent Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District meeting regarding the activation of water pumps at local pump houses.

Councillor Tomas Sean Devine believes the task is straightforward and takes only a few minutes.

He highlighted instances in his own area where residents have experienced days without water due to the unavailability of personnel to switch on the pumps.

Councillor Devine suggests that local groups, such as residents’ associations, be trained to perform this task, benefiting all parties involved:

fire service
Top Stories, News

DCC refutes “inaccurate, untrue, self-serving” claims regarding Letterkenny Fire Station

10 March 2025
Nurse
Top Stories, News

Healthcare workers to begin work-to-rule on March 31st

10 March 2025
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
Top Stories, Audio, News

Community training proposed to solve Letterkenny water supply issues

10 March 2025
Elm Park
Audio, News, Top Stories

Flood plain relocation ‘more cost-effective’ than current plans

10 March 2025
Advertisement

