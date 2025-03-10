Community training proposed to solve Letterkenny water supply issues

A practical solution has been proposed at a recent Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District meeting regarding the activation of water pumps at local pump houses.

Councillor Tomas Sean Devine believes the task is straightforward and takes only a few minutes.

He highlighted instances in his own area where residents have experienced days without water due to the unavailability of personnel to switch on the pumps.

Councillor Devine suggests that local groups, such as residents’ associations, be trained to perform this task, benefiting all parties involved: