DCC refutes “inaccurate, untrue, self-serving” claims regarding Letterkenny Fire Station

Donegal County Council has strongly refuted a statement released last week on behalf of firefighters at Letterkenny Fire Station, describing the claims as inaccurate, untrue, self-serving, and deeply misleading.

The council is rejecting these claims in the strongest possible terms.

They have also announced that discussions will be held with the firefighters in the coming days.

They added that public safety remains the Fire Service’s highest priority, and that the necessary resources for emergency response are, and will continue to be, provided to Fire Service personnel.

Statement in full:

A statement, issued to the media on behalf of firefighters in the Letterkenny Fire station last week highlighted a number of issues.

Donegal County Council Fire Service Management wish to state that the claims contained in this statement were inaccurate, untrue, self-serving and deeply misleading and wish to refute them in the strongest manner possible. Such scaremongering is deeply unfair to the people served by the Donegal County Council Fire Service and it is not acceptable to fire service management that staff members make such comments. In that context, fire service management will be discussing this matter with the Letterkenny firefighters in the coming days.

Donegal County Council Fire Service Management wish to reassure the public that public safety remains of paramount importance to the Fire Service and that the necessary resources required to respond to emergencies are and will continue to be made available to Fire Service personnel.