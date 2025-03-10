Flood plain relocation ‘more cost-effective’ than current plans

An Elm Park, resident in Buncrana says that government assistance for the relocation of eight homes on a flood plain would be more cost-effective than installing flood protection works and including the properties in the enhanced defective concrete block grant scheme.

Professor Paul Dunlop, one of the affected homeowners, states that he and his neighbours have already effectively lost their homes twice, due to severe flooding in 2017 and the defective concrete block crisis.

The remediation of these homes is estimated to cost €2.8 million, with residents unwilling to proceed without prior flood defences.

The Buncrana-Luddan Flood Relief Scheme is scheduled for completion in 2030.

Professor Dunlop believes a simple solution is in plain sight: