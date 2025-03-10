Healthcare workers to begin work-to-rule on March 31st



Healthcare workers will conduct a work-to-rule from March 31st.

Notice was served to the HSE this morning, in a row over staffing levels.

Forsa and the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation voted 90% in favour of industrial action in November.

It’s in a row related to the HSE’s ‘Pay and Number’s Strategy’, which unions say is leading to unsafe staffing levels.

Notice for industrial action was served by the unions to the HSE and to Section 38 voluntary hospitals this morning.

Members will begin a work-to-rule on Monday March 31st, which will include not working overtime as well as not completing out of hours duties which are requested by management.

The INMO says its members can no longer work in what it calls unsafe conditions.

Forsa says the full list of instructions for its members will be issued to them later today.