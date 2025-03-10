Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
“it’s amazing to come away with a medal at this level” – Mark English

Mark English of Ireland with his bronze medal from the men’s 800m final on day four of the European Athletics Indoor Championships 2025 at the Omnisport Apeldoorn in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile (Athletics Ireland)

It was a memorable and historic day for Irish Athletics yesterday as Team Ireland won three medals at the European Indoor Championships in the Netherlands.

Donegal’s Mark English won bronze after a fantastic run in the Men’s 800M Final.

The Letterkenny man finished in a time of 1:45.46 as Samuel Chapple won gold on home soil in 1:44.88, with Eliott Crestan of Belgium filling the the runner-up berth.

The Finn Valley athlete has now won more championship medals than any other Irish athlete ever.

English has never failed to medal when making a European final, both indoor and outdoor. Indeed, he has now won four bronzes and a silver, with his runner-up position achieved at the European Indoors in Prague.

Afterwards English gave his reaction to Athletics Ireland:

 

 

