“it’s amazing to come away with a medal at this level” – Mark English

It was a memorable and historic day for Irish Athletics yesterday as Team Ireland won three medals at the European Indoor Championships in the Netherlands.

Donegal’s Mark English won bronze after a fantastic run in the Men’s 800M Final.

The Letterkenny man finished in a time of 1:45.46 as Samuel Chapple won gold on home soil in 1:44.88, with Eliott Crestan of Belgium filling the the runner-up berth.

The Finn Valley athlete has now won more championship medals than any other Irish athlete ever.

English has never failed to medal when making a European final, both indoor and outdoor. Indeed, he has now won four bronzes and a silver, with his runner-up position achieved at the European Indoors in Prague.

Afterwards English gave his reaction to Athletics Ireland: