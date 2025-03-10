Junior infants less “ready” for school post-pandemic

81% of junior infants teachers say their pupils have more emotional and behavioural issues now, compared to before the pandemic.

A new study by Mary Immaculate College suggests current classes of junior infants are less “ready” to start school than those before them.

The research found these four to six year olds have more separation anxiety from their parents, more anxiety in general, and less emotional regulation.

Lecturer in psychology, Dr. Suzanne Egan says those whose spent their infancy in lockdown have more developmental problems: