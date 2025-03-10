Letterkenny based Sri-Lankan man charged in connection with decoy case in Coleraine

A solicitor told Coleraine Magistrates Court today that a man charged in connection with a so-called decoy case involving a group called ‘Justice Re-Born’ “accepts the allegations against him.

Online news service ‘Courts NI’ is reporting that 36 year old Thinira Liyanage, of Fortwell Court in Letterkenny, is charged with travelling to meet a ‘child’ following ‘sexual grooming’ on Sunday January 19 this year.

The accused appeared at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday via video link from prison, where he has been on remand.

At today’s court, a defence solicitor said the defendant is very anxious to conclude the case, and he wants to be deported to Sri Lanka.

The case was adjourned to April.

