Small changes making big difference for Mark English

It was a memorable and historic day on Sunday for Irish Athletics as Team Ireland won three medals at the European Indoor Championships in the Netherlands.

Among them was Donegal’s Mark English, who won bronze after a fantastic run in the Men’s 800M Final.

The Finn Valley athlete has now won more championship medals than any other Irish athlete, He has now won four bronze and a silver in European Finals.

Mark and Ireland Team Manager Teresa McDaid joined Greg Hughes on Monday’s Nine Till Noon Show: