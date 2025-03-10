Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Small changes making big difference for Mark English

It was a memorable and historic day on Sunday for Irish Athletics as Team Ireland won three medals at the European Indoor Championships in the Netherlands.

Among them was Donegal’s Mark English, who won bronze after a fantastic run in the Men’s 800M Final.

The Finn Valley athlete has now won more championship medals than any other Irish athlete, He has now won four bronze and a silver in European Finals.

Mark and Ireland Team Manager Teresa McDaid joined Greg Hughes on Monday’s Nine Till Noon Show:

Top Stories

central criminal court
Top Stories, News

Donegal man sentenced to 11 years for sexual abuse of two girls

10 March 2025
coleraine court
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny based Sri-Lankan man charged in connection with decoy case in Coleraine

10 March 2025
Omagh Obelisk
Audio, News, Top Stories

Too early to say if a second Omagh Inquiry should take place in Dublin – Long

10 March 2025
Irish Water pic2
News

Water main repair works impacting supplies in parts of SW Donegal

10 March 2025
