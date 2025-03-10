Too early to say if a second Omagh Inquiry should take place in Dublin – Long

It’s too early to say if a second Omagh Inquiry should take place in Dublin, accordoing to the North’s Justice Minister, Naomi Long.

Justice Ministers and law enforcement agencies north and south are in Belfast today at a cross-border conference.

Jim O’Callaghan is meeting Ms Long, his counterpart in Stormont, as well as Deputy Chief Constable of the PSNI Bobby Singleton. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is also at the gathering.

Concerns have previously been raised over the Irish government’s decision not to hold a separate public inquiry into the Omagh Bombing.

Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long, says she would not want to put people unnecessarily through the process a second time………………