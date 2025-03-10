Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big 35th Charity Draw

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Water main repair works impacting supplies in parts of SW Donegal

Uisce Eireann says water main repair works may cause supply disruptions to Bruckless, Five Points, Dunkineely, St Johns Point and surrounding areas in South West Donegal.

Works are scheduled to take place until 10.30 this evening.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann tackling burst water main in Letterkenny

10 March 2025
central criminal court
Top Stories, News

Donegal man sentenced to 11 years for sexual abuse of two girls

10 March 2025
coleraine court
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny based Sri-Lankan man charged in connection with decoy case in Coleraine

10 March 2025
Omagh Obelisk
Audio, News, Top Stories

Too early to say if a second Omagh Inquiry should take place in Dublin – Long

10 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann tackling burst water main in Letterkenny

10 March 2025
central criminal court
Top Stories, News

Donegal man sentenced to 11 years for sexual abuse of two girls

10 March 2025
coleraine court
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny based Sri-Lankan man charged in connection with decoy case in Coleraine

10 March 2025
Omagh Obelisk
Audio, News, Top Stories

Too early to say if a second Omagh Inquiry should take place in Dublin – Long

10 March 2025
Irish Water pic2
News

Water main repair works impacting supplies in parts of SW Donegal

10 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube