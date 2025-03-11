Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Community Centres to share €1.33 million in funding

22 Donegal projects have secured a total of €1.33 million under the latest tranche of the Community Centres Investment Fund which was announced this afternoon.

The Donegal allocations are spread across the county from Bundoran to Greencastle.

Welcoming the announcement, Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher says the key role of community centres came to the fore this year during Storm Eowyn, and he expects that to be reflected in future funding announcements……..

 

 

Please note that Togra Fiomtar & Cultur Uladh is Magheraroarty and not Leitir Ceanainn

 

