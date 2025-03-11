Elective procedures cancelled at LUH due to lack of bed capacity and pressures on site

A number of elective procedures have been postponed at Letterkenny University Hospital due to pressures on site and a lack of bed capacity.

186 people attended the ED yesterday.

Meanwhile, 113 people are currently in the Emergency Department with 23 patients waiting to be admitted.

All available beds in the hospital are in use while a Norovirus outbreak is also affecting one ward.

People are being urged to only attend the Emergency Department at the hospital if it is an emergency situation.

Full HSE Statement:

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) is extremely busy with high numbers of people attending the department who need to be admitted to hospital for ongoing treatment. Yesterday, Monday, 10th March, 186 people attended at Emergency Department and the hospital is seeing a similar number today. There are currently 113 patients in the Emergency Department with 23 patients waiting to be admitted.

The hospital is advising that patients who attend ED for routine and non-urgent treatment will experience very long waiting times.

All available beds in the hospital are in use. Patients are facing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department to a bed on a ward. Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity.

Due to the pressures on the site and the lack of bed capacity, the hospital is postponing some elective procedures. Urgent, time sensitive cases are being prioritised. Patients are being contacted directly if their procedure is being postponed.

There is currently one ward in which there is a Norovirus outbreak. Visiting is restricted and only permitted in special cases and only if agreed in advance with the ward manager.

As always, people who do require emergency care are encouraged to attend EDs where they will be prioritised.

The hospital acknowledges that these delays are very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause.

The hospital is committed to treating everyone who presents at the Emergency Department; people who are seriously injured or ill are assessed and treated as a priority and those who do not require urgent care may be waiting longer.

We continue to request that people only attend the Emergency Department at the hospital if it is an emergency situation. We ask that people attend their GP or out of hours service in the first instance if at all possible.

All visitors to the hospital will be required to practice good hand hygiene and use hand gel regularly, face masks are available for use throughout the hospital.

People should check the HSE website for useful advice on common illnesses such as colds, coughs, flu, earache and sore throats and keeping well.